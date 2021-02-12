China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Update

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 82.2% from the January 14th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CICHY traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.13. 2,426,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,633. China Construction Bank has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The company has a market cap of $201.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

