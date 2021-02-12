China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Update

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 82.2% from the January 14th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of CICHY traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.13. 2,426,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,633. China Construction Bank has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The company has a market cap of $201.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68.
China Construction Bank Company Profile
