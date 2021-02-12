Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Hits New 12-Month High at $117.53

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $117.53 and last traded at $116.73, with a volume of 102759 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.94.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chewy from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.39.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.76. The company has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a PE ratio of -272.41 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James A. Star sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,551,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total value of $1,101,442.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,011,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 713,722 shares of company stock valued at $66,590,788. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 624.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy Company Profile (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

