Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Chevron by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 146,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Chevron by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 52,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 32,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in Chevron by 196.8% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 180,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,274,000 after acquiring an additional 119,923 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX opened at $92.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $112.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.92.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

