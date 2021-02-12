Cheryl Beranek Sells 24,696 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 24,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $869,052.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,331,913.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cheryl Beranek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, Cheryl Beranek sold 7,694 shares of Clearfield stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $270,674.92.

On Monday, November 30th, Cheryl Beranek sold 10,000 shares of Clearfield stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $242,900.00.

NASDAQ CLFD opened at $34.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $480.07 million, a PE ratio of 65.98 and a beta of 0.95. Clearfield, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $37.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.40.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 7.84%. Analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLFD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Clearfield during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearfield during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 253.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLFD. Northland Securities downgraded Clearfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Clearfield from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

