Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Purchased by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Chemed by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Chemed by 2.4% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.45, for a total value of $268,489.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,677.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.50, for a total transaction of $1,313,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,821,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,010 shares of company stock worth $2,680,840. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

NYSE:CHE opened at $507.54 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $330.01 and a 1-year high of $560.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $530.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $501.50.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.