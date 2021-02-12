Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target Raised to $124.00 at Piper Sandler

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $124.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chegg’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CHGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an underperform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.61.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $106.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.01 and a 200 day moving average of $81.27. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -531.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Chegg has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $111.95.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $1,977,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,971,134 shares in the company, valued at $139,240,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $99,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,227 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,849.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,058 shares of company stock worth $16,805,618. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 228.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,007 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 88.9% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,189,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,007,000 after purchasing an additional 560,116 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,472,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,969,000 after purchasing an additional 466,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Chegg by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 789,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,399,000 after acquiring an additional 327,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

