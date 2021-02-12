Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chegg, Inc. provides a social education platform. The Company rents and sells print textbooks; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, homework help, textbook buyback, courses, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as offers enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. Chegg, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CHGG. Citigroup raised their target price on Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Chegg in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.61.

Shares of NYSE CHGG traded up $7.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.51. 2,382,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,351. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.27. Chegg has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $113.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -567.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $2,551,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,930,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,960,990.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,458 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $7,437,711.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 308,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,849,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,058 shares of company stock valued at $16,805,618. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Chegg by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Chegg by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Chegg by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

