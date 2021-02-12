Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.75 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of Change Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.16.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

CHNG stock opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.90. Change Healthcare has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.02, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $785.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Change Healthcare will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHNG. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $865,090,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,955,000. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,650,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,691,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,989,000.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.