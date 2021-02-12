Challenger Limited (CGF.AX) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.10 (ASX:CGF)

Challenger Limited (CGF.AX) (ASX:CGF) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$4.36.
Challenger Limited (CGF.AX) Company Profile
