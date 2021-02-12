Challenger Limited (CGF.AX) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.10 (ASX:CGF)

Challenger Limited (CGF.AX) (ASX:CGF) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$4.36.

Challenger Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The company also provides retirement services to its clients. It manages equity mutual funds. The firm invests into the public equity markets across the world. Challenger Limited was founded in 1985 and is based in Australia, Asia and United Kingdom.

