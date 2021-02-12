Chainlink Trading 16.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for $30.17 or 0.00063531 BTC on popular exchanges. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion and $3.84 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $523.41 or 0.01102023 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00057916 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006294 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,753.10 or 0.05796537 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00027305 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00019898 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00035669 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a token. It launched on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 406,509,556 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

