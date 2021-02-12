Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (CGH.L)’s (CGH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (CGH.L) (LON:CGH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 167.86% from the stock’s current price.
Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (CGH.L) stock opened at GBX 28 ($0.37) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 25.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 28.76. The stock has a market cap of £151.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24. Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 19.18 ($0.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 42 ($0.55). The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.34.
About Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (CGH.L)
