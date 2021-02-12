Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (CGH.L)’s (CGH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (CGH.L) (LON:CGH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 167.86% from the stock’s current price.

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (CGH.L) stock opened at GBX 28 ($0.37) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 25.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 28.76. The stock has a market cap of £151.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24. Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 19.18 ($0.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 42 ($0.55). The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.34.

About Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (CGH.L)

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan operating mine in Armenia. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

