CF Industries (NYSE:CF) PT Raised to $46.00 at Morgan Stanley

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded CF Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stephens raised CF Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Cleveland Research raised CF Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CF Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of CF stock opened at $43.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

In other CF Industries news, Director Celso L. White acquired 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.03 per share, with a total value of $30,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,191 shares in the company, valued at $425,593.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in CF Industries by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at $66,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at $83,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.