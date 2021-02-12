Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 324.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 202.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 54.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT opened at $47.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $23.82 and a 1-year high of $51.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.53.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

