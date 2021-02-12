Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) traded up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.70 and last traded at $11.93. 320,313 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 361% from the average session volume of 69,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Centogene in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centogene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The company has a market cap of $235.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of -2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average is $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $42.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centogene will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Centogene in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Centogene by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Centogene by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Centogene in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Centogene by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Centogene Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTG)

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

