Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Down 5.1%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) traded down 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.18. 7,536,933 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 8,537,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.53.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $885.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 6.82.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,833,936 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 646,004 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 292,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,191,744 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.