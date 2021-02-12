CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%.

Shares of CEMEX stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,636,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. CEMEX has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $6.81.

CX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BNP Paribas cut CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. CEMEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.84.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

