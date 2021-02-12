Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Short Interest Update

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the January 14th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Celtic in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

CLTFF stock remained flat at $$1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. 14 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260. Celtic has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.37.

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It sells tickets for matches played at the Celtic Park; provides match day and non-match day catering and banqueting services; operates visitor centers and soccer schools, as well as Celtic TV; and rents the Celtic Park for football and non-football events.

