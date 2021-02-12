Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) were up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.24 and last traded at $64.14. Approximately 712,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,633,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.87.
Several analysts have commented on CELH shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.88. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 916.42 and a beta of 2.17.
In related news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 159,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $4,884,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $9,567,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Celsius by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Celsius Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELH)
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
