Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) were up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.24 and last traded at $64.14. Approximately 712,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,633,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.87.

Several analysts have commented on CELH shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.88. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 916.42 and a beta of 2.17.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $36.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 million. Equities research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 159,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $4,884,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $9,567,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Celsius by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

