Celsion Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 9,788 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 800% compared to the average volume of 1,087 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Celsion by 161,355.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 674,465 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Celsion by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 266,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 109,176 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsion during the third quarter worth $123,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsion by 23.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsion during the third quarter worth $34,000. 13.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLSN stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85. Celsion has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). Celsion had a negative net margin of 4,315.00% and a negative return on equity of 104.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celsion will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celsion

Celsion Corporation, an integrated development clinical stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

