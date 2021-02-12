CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.11. CECO Environmental posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CECO Environmental.

CECE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CECE traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.03. 6,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,769. CECO Environmental has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $285.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in CECO Environmental by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,306 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CECO Environmental by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in CECO Environmental by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 61,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in CECO Environmental by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 225,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

