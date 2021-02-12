CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CDW. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.44.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $156.91 on Wednesday. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $157.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.50.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CDW will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

CDW declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $793,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,124.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $467,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,654.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,847,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,333,000 after purchasing an additional 895,959 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 561.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 922,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,723,000 after purchasing an additional 783,189 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in CDW by 2,456.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 761,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,009,000 after acquiring an additional 731,608 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 3,644.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 703,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,110,000 after acquiring an additional 684,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in CDW by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,159,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $679,906,000 after acquiring an additional 665,708 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

