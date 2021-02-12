CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Short Interest Up 757.1% in January

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 757.1% from the January 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CBSC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.35. 32,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,336. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20. CB Scientific has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $2.50.
CB Scientific Company Profile
