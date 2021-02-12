Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,281,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,412,000 after purchasing an additional 115,008 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,188,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,345,000 after acquiring an additional 194,728 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,968,000 after buying an additional 634,410 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,532,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,761,000 after buying an additional 175,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 34.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,547,000 after buying an additional 611,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,607. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $200.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,634 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $802,886.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,886.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Langenberg & Company lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

