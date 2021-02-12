Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decrease of 65.3% from the January 14th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

CTTMF remained flat at $$3.64 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.70. Catena Media has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $4.00.

Get Catena Media alerts:

Catena Media Company Profile

Catena Media plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online lead generation company within iGaming and financial services sectors. It operates through three segments: Casino, Sports and Financial Services. The company attracts consumers through online marketing techniques, such as search engine optimization (SEO), including acquisitions; paid media by using pay-per-click (PPC) media channels; and slimmed down version of a content through subscriptions for website users.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Catena Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catena Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.