CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund (LON:CAT) Shares Gap Down to $0.23

Shares of CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (LON:CAT) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.21. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.22.

About CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund (LON:CAT)

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. is a feeder fund launched and managed by CATCo Investment Management Ltd. The fund invests its entire corpus in the CATCo Diversified Fund. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. was formed on November 20, 2010 and is domiciled in Bermuda.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.