CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 25.76%.

CatchMark Timber Trust stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,747. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.38. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The company has a market cap of $522.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

CTT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

