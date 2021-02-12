Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading Down 14.4%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s stock price dropped 14.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.63 and last traded at $49.29. Approximately 10,309,376 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 12,243,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.56.

SAVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Cassava Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.42 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.24.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 169.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 44,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 12,469 shares during the period. 26.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

