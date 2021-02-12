CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.06). CASI Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.18). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.96% and a negative net margin of 402.87%. The business had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 million.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average is $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.41. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 271.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

