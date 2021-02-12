Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a report released on Monday, February 8th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.04. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CSL. Loop Capital downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Longbow Research increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $149.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $97.55 and a 1-year high of $165.18. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

In related news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $840,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,743.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,341 shares of company stock worth $8,506,114 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,422,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $410,668,000 after buying an additional 310,846 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,291,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $402,775,000 after acquiring an additional 818,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,503,000 after acquiring an additional 105,629 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,969,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.