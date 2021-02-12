Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) (ETR:AFX) PT Set at €126.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €126.00 ($148.24) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) (ETR:AFX) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AFX. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €114.14 ($134.29).

Shares of ETR:AFX opened at €133.80 ($157.41) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion and a PE ratio of 97.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG has a twelve month low of €67.70 ($79.65) and a twelve month high of €140.20 ($164.94). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €121.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of €109.25.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

