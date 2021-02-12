CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.64. The company had a trading volume of 153,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,965. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $36.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99.

In other CarGurus news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $270,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,196 shares in the company, valued at $12,334,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $261,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,850,320.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,927 shares of company stock worth $3,871,442 over the last quarter. 24.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday. Benchmark boosted their target price on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

