CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.40-1.42 for the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareTrust REIT has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.90.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,560. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. CareTrust REIT has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $23.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.11.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CareTrust REIT will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

