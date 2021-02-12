CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 456,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,276 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $10,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 22.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 112,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 81.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 353,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,918,000 after buying an additional 159,021 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 14.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 9.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,127,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,063,000 after buying an additional 95,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $23.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.11. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Equities research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.

CTRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

