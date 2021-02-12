Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) shares rose 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.74 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 315,763 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 149,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19.

About Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc focuses on the production of pharmaceutical cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company is also developing various therapies for heart diseases, including acute myocarditis and other causes of heart failure. Its lead product is CardiolRx, a pharmaceutically-produced CBD formulation.

