CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) Short Interest Update

CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decline of 58.9% from the January 14th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 569,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of CGNH remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 155,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,215. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. CardioGenics has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03.
CardioGenics Company Profile
