CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) Short Interest Update

CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decline of 58.9% from the January 14th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 569,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CGNH remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 155,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,215. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. CardioGenics has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03.

CardioGenics Company Profile

CardioGenics Holdings Inc engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic test products for the in vitro diagnostics testing market in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include QL Care Analyzer, a portable, stand-alone, and automated point-of-care (POC) immunoassay analyzer that uses a proprietary self-metering cartridge to perform immunoassay tests at the POC; a series of immunoassay tests to identify cardiac markers in the blood at the time of a heart attack; and paramagnetic beads that are used as solid surfaces in heterogeneous immunoassay tests by clinical and research laboratories.

