Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Shares Up 9.5%

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) traded up 9.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.98 and last traded at $14.24. 4,056,048 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 2,736,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.51. The stock has a market cap of $503.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caxton Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,845,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,183,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,049,000. Corriente Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 424.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 910,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,913,000 after acquiring an additional 736,639 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 568,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after acquiring an additional 308,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,711,000. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

