Captiva Verde Land Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) Short Interest Down 92.6% in January

Captiva Verde Land Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 92.6% from the January 14th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPIVF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.28. 158,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,217. Captiva Verde Land has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.54.

Captiva Verde Land Company Profile

Captiva Verde Land Corp. operates as a health and wellness company. Its assets include sustainable real estate communities in California; outdoor organic cannabis cultivation in Canada; premium infused products and consumer retail partnerships across North America; and medical cannabis license product distribution in Mexico.

