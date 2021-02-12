Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 109 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lessened its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,667,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in Accenture by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 60,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $19,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 517,214 shares of company stock valued at $28,531,198. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $256.55. The stock had a trading volume of 10,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,234. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $255.64 and a 200-day moving average of $240.43. The company has a market capitalization of $169.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.58.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

