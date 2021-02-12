Capital Planning Advisors LLC Purchases 3,038 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 242,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after acquiring an additional 49,583 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 15,307 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 56,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,918 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 113,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,132. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $47.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day moving average is $39.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.