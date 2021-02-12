Capital Planning Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth $57,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth $59,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 274.4% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,139. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.63 and its 200-day moving average is $38.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 0.62. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $55.07.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Health Catalyst news, CFO James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 33,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $1,174,362.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,054.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $169,650.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 248,713 shares of company stock worth $10,159,895. 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on HCAT. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.07.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

