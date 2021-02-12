Capital Planning Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 84.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,390,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $159,071,000 after purchasing an additional 636,349 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 222,661 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,026,000 after purchasing an additional 16,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMUS. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.46.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.15. The company had a trading volume of 44,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,329,054. The company has a market capitalization of $152.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.38. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.