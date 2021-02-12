Capital Planning Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,056 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 1.2% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $4.11 on Friday, reaching $211.34. The stock had a trading volume of 59,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,795. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $221.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

