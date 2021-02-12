Capital One Financial Weighs in on Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on REXR. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of REXR opened at $50.76 on Thursday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day moving average of $47.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 20.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

