Capital One Financial Comments on Denbury Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Denbury in a report issued on Monday, February 8th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of DEN stock opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Denbury has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $36.51. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 55.75 and a beta of 4.01.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 550,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $15,676,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,523,808 shares of company stock worth $39,322,747. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury in the fourth quarter worth $1,325,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Denbury during the third quarter worth about $25,324,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Denbury during the third quarter worth about $1,563,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the third quarter worth about $3,795,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the third quarter worth about $1,767,000. Institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

