Capital Management Corp VA Trims Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Capital Management Corp VA lessened its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,525 shares during the period. Fastenal accounts for about 1.6% of Capital Management Corp VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 388.6% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FAST stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,721. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.24. The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $51.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.16%.

FAST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $352,996.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael John Dolan purchased 2,500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $118,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,375. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,950 shares of company stock valued at $282,412 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

