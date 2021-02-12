Capital Management Corp VA Takes $213,000 Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 299.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,088 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at $2,632,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 686.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 46,830 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 57,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 9,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

CHH traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.00. 297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,498. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.55. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.07 and a beta of 1.48. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $46.25 and a one year high of $110.18.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

