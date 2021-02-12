Capital Management Corp VA Purchases 11,190 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 313,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,190 shares during the period. Conagra Brands accounts for about 3.1% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $11,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 34,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. WBI Investments bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $804,000. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,989. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average of $36.08. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

