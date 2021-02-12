Capital Management Corp VA Has $2.70 Million Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Capital Management Corp VA lessened its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,360 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Livent were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Livent during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Livent during the 1st quarter worth $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Livent during the 1st quarter worth $798,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Livent by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Livent by 70.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LTHM traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $21.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,315. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -250.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.35. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LTHM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.44.

In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,251.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,830.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

