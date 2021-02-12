Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. (CYF.V) (CVE:CYF) Shares Gap Down to $0.19

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. (CYF.V) (CVE:CYF) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.17. Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. (CYF.V) shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 69,055 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$5.98 million and a PE ratio of -2.13.

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. (CYF.V) Company Profile (CVE:CYF)

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. operates as a food processing company in Canada. It offers fresh soups, stews and chilies, sauces, mashed potatoes, and gravies, as well as other prepared food products. The company provides its products to grocery retailers and a range of food service establishments, such as restaurants and institutions.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. (CYF.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. (CYF.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.