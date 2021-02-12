CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decrease of 63.7% from the January 14th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CWXZF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.00 to $8.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.36.

CWXZF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.02. The stock had a trading volume of 255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $6.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.39.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

